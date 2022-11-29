Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: Apply for vacancies, Check all details here

Bank of Baroda is recruiting candidates for the post of Business Correspondent Supervisor. The recruitment has been decided to be on a contractual basis. A total of 5 vacancies are available for the post. Interested candidates are to apply offline. The last date for the submission of offline applications is 10th December 2022. For eligibility and other details, check here:

Bank of Baroda recruitment details:

Vacant Post: Business Correspondent Supervisor

Posting Location: Bank of Baroda regional office, Kheda

Nature of Employment: Contractual Basis

Tenure: 12 months, initially, after a performance review every 6 months.

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,000 along with incentives up to Rs.10,000.

Bank of Baroda recruitment eligibility:

For retired bank employees:

Candidates holding Chief Manager ranks are most likely to be engaged with the positions.

Retired Clerks of the Bank of Baroda should have passed Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Banker (JAIIB) with a Sound Track Record.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a minimum Bachelor’s degree with decent knowledge of basic computer applications.

Preference, however, might be given to candidates with more professional degrees.

Requirements:

The candidate should have a minimum of 3-year service experience in Rural banking.

The candidate should have proficient knowledge of the Gujarati language.

The candidate should be a maximum of 65 years of age.

For other candidates

Candidates should have a minimum Bachelor’s degree with decent knowledge of basic computer applications.

However, candidates with other professional degrees are likely to have an added advantage.

Requirements:

The candidate should have a minimum of 3-year service experience in Rural banking.

The candidate should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 45 years of age.

Bank of Baroda recruitment Selection process:

The candidates shall have to go through a round of Personal interviews.

As per the BoB-appointed Committee’s Recommendations and considerations the Regional head would approve the Appointment of each vacant post.

To read the official notification, Click here.

To view the application form, Click here.