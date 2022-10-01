Bank Of Baroda recruitment 2022: Apply for 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and other posts, Details here

Bank of Baroda, BOB has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to fill up several vacancies for the posts of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth.

Eligible candidates who want to apply can do so via online mode at www.bankofbaroda.in from today, that is September 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 20. A total of 346 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive for Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth.

Check out more information including eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details below:

Important Dates

Starting date of application: September 30, 2022

Last date of application: October 20, 2022

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346 vacancies.

Senior Relationship Manager: 320

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: 24

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 1

Operations Head-Wealth: 1

Eligibility Criteria for Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Senior Relationship Manager: A Graduation Degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

E-Wealth Relationship Manager: The candidate should have a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): The applicant should have a Graduation Degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

Operations Head-Wealth: Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Relationship Manager: 24 years to 40 years.

E-Wealth Relationship Manager: 23 years to 35 years.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 31 years to 45 years.

Operations Head-Wealth: 35 years to 50 years.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interview and/or Group discussion and/or any other selection method.

Bank Of Baroda recruitment 2022 application fee

For General and OBC candidates: Rs 600

For SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidate: Rs 100

How to apply for Bank Of Baroda recruitment 2022

Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.in and click on “Current Opportunities”.

Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts.

Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the application form.

Take a print out of the submitted form for future reference.

You can check more details about the recruitment drive given in the notification below.

Direct link to apply

Click Here For Official Notification