Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026 for 2482 posts, Last date today

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Bank of Baroda will close the registration window for Local Bank Officers posts today that is on September 7, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should hurry and register through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in before the link closes today.

According to the official notification, the bank aims to fill up 2482 Local Bank Officers posts in the organisation recruitment drive. Note that a candidate can apply for one State only and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should hold a graduation degree from a recognised University/Institution to be able to apply for the job vacancies. The post-experience should be a minimum of 1 year of post-qualification experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank, as listed in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India, only.

The age limit for the post should be between 21 and 30 years.

Application Fee

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The General, EWS & OBCcandidate need to pay an application fee is Rs 850/- + payment gateway charges. Meanwhile the SC, ST, PWBD, ESM/DESM & Women need to pay Rs 175/- + payment gateway charges. The payment should be made through online mode.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises online test/multiple rounds of test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process, followed by Interview/s of candidates who qualify in the online test.

How to apply for LBO posts

Candidates eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps below.

Visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on LBO apply online link.

Register online and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.