Bank Jobs 2024: Apply for 195 Manager and other posts, check details here

The Bank of Maharashtra has announced application for Officer Positions. The recruitment drive is set to fill 195 vacancies for Manager and other Officer posts.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the recruitment online on the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. before July 26.

More Details:

Vacancy details:

Deputy General Manager: 1

Assistant General Manager: 6

Chief Manager: 38

Senior Manager: 35

Manager: 105

Business Development Officer: 10

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have degree ranging from Diploma, LLB, CA, CMA, CFA, CS, Degree, BE/B.Tech, Graduation, MCA, MBA, to Masters Degree, Post Graduation Degree/Diploma, M.Sc, MCS, PGDBA, or PGDBM from recognized boards or universities.

Age Limit:

A candidate must age between 25 to 35 years. An upper age relaxation for 3 and 5 years will be provided to OBC and SC/ST, respectively.

Application Fee:

UR/EWS/OBC: Rs 1180

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 118

How to Apply:

Download the official recruitment notification from the Bank of Maharashtra website or click here

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Prepare the application fee as specified.

Address the application envelope as follows: GENERAL MANAGER, BANK OF MAHARASHTRA, H.R.M DEPARTMENT, HEAD OFFICE, “LOKMANGAL”, 1501, SHIVAJINAGAR, PUNE 411 005

Submit your application form along with required documents and fee to the above address.

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.