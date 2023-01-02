Aspirants of OCS, other 2022 recruitment exams to get compensatory attempt in Odisha

Good news for the job aspirants as the Odisha government provided one more compensatory attempt to the job seekers to appear in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) exam and Combined Competitive Recruitment Examinations, 2022.

On account of the delay in conducting Odisha Civil Services, Combined Competitive Recruitment Examinations (CCRE) in each year during the period 2011-2014 and consequent upon introduction of UPSC pattern in the OCS examination, it was decided by the government in the past to allow additional compensatory attempts to appear in the OCSE-2016, OCSE 17, OCSE 2018, OCSE 2019, OCSE 2020 and OCSE 2021 irrespective of maximum age limit of the candidates. In spite of this, several representations were received from some OCS Examination aspirants requesting to grant them additional chances to appear in the OCSE 2022 irrespective of their maximum age limit.

Further, the government has been pleased to allow candidates to write the answer in Odia except for language paper in the OSC examinations from this year.

After careful consideration, it has been decided by the government that notwithstanding anything contained in the Rules, the intending candidates who have appeared in OCSE 2019, OCSE 2020 and OCSE 2021 but are otherwise ineligible to appear/compete in the OCSE 2022 on account of attainment of upper age limit or exhaustion of attempts, shall be allowed one more attempt for appearing OCSE 2022, the government said.

The Odisha government’s decision to grant compensatory attempts to the aspirants shall come into force with immediate effect. The provisions of OCS (CCRE) Rules, 1991 are being separately amended.