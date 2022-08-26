Army Public School Teachers Recruitment 2022: PGT, TGT, PRT Applications Invited

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is inviting applications from qualified candidates for various teaching posts in Army Public Schools located across different cantonments and military stations across India. Candidates who wish to apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts can register online through the official site of AWES.

The online registration process begins on August 25, 2022.

Last date to register for Online Screening Test (OST) in November 2022 is October 05, 2022.

It should be noted that candidates can only apply for one post- PGT, TGT, or PRT.

Click here to register online for OST.

Selection Procedure

The selection test shall be conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES.

1- Online Screening Test– An `Online Screening Test’ will be conducted on 05 and 06 November 2022. This test shall be conducted centrally and online.

2- Interview– The selection boards will lay down the cut off percentile for candidates who would be called for the interview depending upon the number of vacancies available and location of employment.

3- Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency– For Language teachers, written test

comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection

Committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: August 25, 2022

Closing date of application: October 5, 2022

Availability of admit card: October 20, 2022

Examination: November 5 and 6, 2022

Publication of result: November 20, 2022

Click here for general instructions for candidates.