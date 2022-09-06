APSC Recruitment 2022: Fresh online applications for several posts underway, salary will be Rs 1,10,000

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from the Indian for the recruitment of Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department.

According to the notification, a total of 32 Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Important dates of APSC Recruitment:

Starting date for online application: 22-08-2022

Closing date for online application: 22-09-2022

APSC Recruitment Scale of Pay:

Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month). Pay scale: Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000, Grade Pay: Rs. 12,700.

APSC vacancy educational qualification:

F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.

Eligibility Criteria for APSC jobs 2022:

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

The candidates must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose/ Voter ID/ Employment Exchange Registration Certificate as proof of residency along with application form.

Age limits of APSC Fishery Development Officer recruitment:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. However, there will be relaxation for the SC/ST, OBC/MOBC and PWBD candidates.

APSC Fishery Development Officer vacancy application fees:

Under the Digital India initiative by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, APSC has decided to launch its Online Recruitment portal with the help of CSC-SPV, a MeitY approved organization, which will charge a processing fee of Rs. 30.00/- + 18% tax = Rs.35.40/- from each candidate.

How to apply for APSC Fishery Development Officer jobs: