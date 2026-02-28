Apply Online for 91 Posts of SEBI 2026, last date to fill application ends shortly
SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the official notification.
SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 91 Young Professional (YP) posts for 2026. The online application process began on February 8, and the tentative last date to apply is March 1 (tomorrow).
Candidates aspiring to build a career in India’s capital markets sector are advised to apply through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in before the deadline.
SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Overview
Post Name:
- Young Professional (YP)
Total Vacancies:
- 91
Application Start Date:
- February 8, 2026
Last Date to Apply:
- March 1, 2026 (Tentative)
Official Website:
SEBI Young Professional Vacancy 2026
SEBI has announced vacancies across five specialised domains:
- Securities Market Operations (SMO): 40
- Information Technology (IT): 29
- Law: 13
- Rajbasha (Official Language): 5
- Research: 4
Important Dates
- Notification Release Date: February 08, 2026
- Application Start Date: February 08, 2026
- Last Date to Apply Online: March 01, 2026 (Tentative)
Candidates are advised to complete the application well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.
Eligibility Criteria
- Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens.
- Age Limit: Maximum age: 30 years as on February 8, 2026.
Educational Qualification
- Relevant graduate/postgraduate degree with minimum 60% marks.
- Minimum 1 year of work experience (varies by domain).
- Professional qualifications such as CA/CS/CMA/CFA are accepted for certain roles.
- PhD candidates applying for Research positions are exempted from experience requirements.
Candidates should carefully review the official notification for detailed domain-specific qualifications.
SEBI Young Professional Selection Process 2026
There will be no written examination for this recruitment. The selection process includes:
- Application Screening:
- Academic performance
- NIRF ranking of institution
- Work experience
- Statement of Purpose (SOP)
- Extracurricular achievements
- IT roles may consider coding certifications, GATE scores, and hackathon rankings
- Preliminary Interview:
- Virtual interview for shortlisted candidates
- Final Interview:
- Virtual interview assessing domain knowledge, analytical ability, and overall suitability
Final selection will be based on performance in interviews and profile evaluation.
SEBI Young Professional Salary 2026
- Rs.70,000 per month (fixed stipend, all-inclusive)
- Income tax deductions as applicable
- 18 days of annual leave
- Domestic travel allowance (as per Grade A officers)
- Shared unfurnished accommodation (subject to availability)
Young Professionals will be posted at SEBI’s Mumbai Head Office.
How to Apply for SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official website: sebi.gov.in
- Click on “SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026 Apply Online” link.
- Register with valid details.
- Fill in educational qualifications, experience details, and SOP.
- Upload required documents, photo, and signature.
- Review all information carefully (multiple applications may lead to cancellation).
- Submit the form and save the Application Number for future reference.
Direct Link to Apply
Candidates can apply online through the official SEBI website before March 01, 2026.
Applicants are strongly advised to read the official notification carefully before submitting the application form.
