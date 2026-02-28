Apply Online for 91 Posts of SEBI 2026, last date to fill application ends shortly

SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 91 Young Professional (YP) posts for 2026. The online application process began on February 8, and the tentative last date to apply is March 1 (tomorrow).

Candidates aspiring to build a career in India’s capital markets sector are advised to apply through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in before the deadline.

SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Overview

Post Name:

Young Professional (YP)

Total Vacancies:

91

Application Start Date:

February 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply:

March 1, 2026 (Tentative)

Official Website:

SEBI Young Professional Vacancy 2026

SEBI has announced vacancies across five specialised domains:

Securities Market Operations (SMO): 40

Information Technology (IT): 29

Law: 13

Rajbasha (Official Language): 5

Research: 4

Important Dates

Notification Release Date: February 08, 2026

Application Start Date: February 08, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: March 01, 2026 (Tentative)

Candidates are advised to complete the application well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit: Maximum age: 30 years as on February 8, 2026.

Educational Qualification

Relevant graduate/postgraduate degree with minimum 60% marks.

Minimum 1 year of work experience (varies by domain).

Professional qualifications such as CA/CS/CMA/CFA are accepted for certain roles.

PhD candidates applying for Research positions are exempted from experience requirements.

Candidates should carefully review the official notification for detailed domain-specific qualifications.

SEBI Young Professional Selection Process 2026

There will be no written examination for this recruitment. The selection process includes:

Application Screening:

Academic performance

NIRF ranking of institution

Work experience

Statement of Purpose (SOP)

Extracurricular achievements

IT roles may consider coding certifications, GATE scores, and hackathon rankings

Preliminary Interview:

Virtual interview for shortlisted candidates

Final Interview:

Virtual interview assessing domain knowledge, analytical ability, and overall suitability

Final selection will be based on performance in interviews and profile evaluation.

SEBI Young Professional Salary 2026

Rs.70,000 per month (fixed stipend, all-inclusive)

Income tax deductions as applicable

18 days of annual leave

Domestic travel allowance (as per Grade A officers)

Shared unfurnished accommodation (subject to availability)

Young Professionals will be posted at SEBI’s Mumbai Head Office.

How to Apply for SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026

Visit the official website: sebi.gov.in Click on “SEBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026 Apply Online” link. Register with valid details. Fill in educational qualifications, experience details, and SOP. Upload required documents, photo, and signature. Review all information carefully (multiple applications may lead to cancellation). Submit the form and save the Application Number for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the official SEBI website before March 01, 2026.

Applicants are strongly advised to read the official notification carefully before submitting the application form.

