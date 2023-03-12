APEX Bank Officers Recruitment 2023 for 638 posts, Check details

M.P.Rajya Sahakari bank or Apex Bank has published a new notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment for Officers post of different category and Grade. According to the official notification, eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of APEX Bank at apexbank.in till April 9, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 638 posts of Officers of different categories and grade in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. The bank aims to fill 638 Officer posts in various categories and grade in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh through this recruitment drive. Check more details below:

Important Dates:

Starting date of application: March 10, 2023

Last date of application: April 9, 2023.

The date of examination will be published on bank website.

APEX Bank Officers Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 638 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Computer Programmer: 35 posts

Financial Analyst: 35 posts

Marketing Officer: 29 posts

Internal Auditor: 25 posts

Internal Inspector: 17 posts

Office Superintendent: 12 posts

Branch Inspector: 17 posts

Branch Manager: 367 posts

Asstt. Chief Supervisor: 27 posts

Sub Engineer: 8 posts

Statistical Officer: 15 posts

Accountant: 38 posts

Computer Programmer-2: 13 posts

APEX Bank Officers Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check the detailed educational qualification for the posts and age limit in the official notification.

Pay Scale under 7 th Pay Scale for the post of: –

Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Marketing Officer & Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 42700 -135100

Branch Manager, Branch Inspector, Internal Inspector & Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-I ) Pay Scale 36200 -114800

Assistant Chief Supervisor, Sub Engineer, Statistical Officer, Accountant, Accountant & Computer programmer-2 (Middle Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 32800 – 103600

Note-In addition to above Pay Scale Dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances as per prevailing rates of selected DCCB will be paid.

Pay Scale under 6th Pay Scale for the post of: –

Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Marketing Officer & Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade-II Pay Scale 9300-34800

Branch Manager, Branch Inspector, Internal Inspector & Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-I ) Pay Scale 9300-34800

Assistant Chief Supervisor, Sub Engineer, Statistical Officer, Computer programmer-2 & Accountant (Middle Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 9300-34800

Application Fees

For General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 500/-

For SC/ST/PH Candidates: Rs.250/-

Note that candidates will be charged 18% GST additionally.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of APEX Bank.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test. The call letter for the online test will be available on the official website.

