AOC recruitment: Apply to get salary as per 7th Pay Commission

Applications are invited from eligible candidates by the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) for the recruitment of several defence civilian posts.

A total of 1,793 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before February 26.

AOC post-wise vacancy 2023 details:

Tradesman Mate: 1,249

Fireman: 544

Age limits:

The age limits for both the Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts will be between 18 and 25 years. However, there will be relaxation as per the rules for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification:

Tradesman Mate:

Essential: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board. Desirable: Certificate in any Trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute.

Fireman: Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

Selection Process of AOC recruitment 2023:

The candidate will be selected based on their performances in the following categories:

Physical Endurance / Skill Tests Written Test Document Verification Medical Exam

Candidates shortlisted for Recruitment Test will be required to adhere to the Covid 19 protocols of Central/State Government existing at the time of recruitment tests. They must be in possession of hand sanitizers and masks.

How to apply:

Click here to visit the official website of the Army Ordnance Corps.