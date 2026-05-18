Andhra Pradesh faculty recruitment 2026: Notification out to fill 1,523 posts across 19 universities

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The Andhra Pradesh government has announced to fill a total of 1,523 teaching faculty posts across the state. According to the notification by the Higher Education Department, the government aims to strengthen the higher education in the state by filling up the vacant positions across 18 State Public Universities and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

The official notification was released on Friday that is May 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the portal from May 18, 2026 and the last date for submission is June 8, 2026.

Vacancy Details

The vacancies are available for Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Assistant Librarians and Lecturers.

The notification stated that 1,244 posts are regular vacancies while 279 are backlog vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Backward Classes (BCs).

The government stated that against the sanctioned strength of 4,343 teaching posts in State universities, only 972 are currently filled, making this the largest faculty recruitment initiative undertaken in recent years.

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Out of the total vacancies, Andhra University has the highest number of vacancies with 246 posts, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies has 311 posts, Sri Venkateswara University has 125 vacancies, Sri Krishnadevaraya University has 103 vacancies, and Acharya Nagarjuna University has 82 vacancies.

Common Recruitment Portal for all university recruitment

This is the first time that all university recruitments are being conducted under a single Common Recruitment Portal. The portal allows candidates to apply for multiple universities through a single application process.

Selection Process

The recruitment process includes a screening test by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for Assistant Professor posts wherever the number of applicants exceeds 12 per vacancy. Final selection will be based on written examination, academic and research credentials and interviews.

The government has also provided weightage for contractual faculty working in State universities. Additional marks and written-test weightage will be given based on years of eligible teaching service. Reservations for women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and meritorious sportspersons will also be implemented as per government policy.