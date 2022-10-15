Amazon hiring for Financial Analyst Intern, Stipend up to 35K; Apply now

Good news for candidates who are looking for a job in the e-commerce giant Amazon. Amazon India has invited application from job aspirants who have the required eligibility for the post of Financial Analyst Intern. The selected candidates for the Financial Analyst Intern post will be posted in Bangalore and will get a stipend of Rs 35,000 per month.

The CA student, having cleared IPCC in the first attempt with 9-18 months of article ship period can apply for this recruitment drive. We’re hiring Industrial Trainees (Finance Analyst Interns) across multiple teams in the Amazon India organization, said the notice by Amazon.

Interested candidates can check more details regarding eligibility, salary, and more below:

Amazon CA Intern Recruitment Basic Qualifications

4+ years of experience in Accounts Payable (AP)

Experience interpreting data to make business recommendations.

Qualification & Experience

Pursuing CA,

cleared IPCC in first attempt

Available to intern with us for 9-18 months

Possess strong communication and leadership skills

High attention to detail and knowledge about the industry

Exceptional problem solving& analytical skills

Proficiency in MS Excel and Accounting Principles.

Basic Qualifications

Basic Knowledge of accounting and finance. ·

Proficiency in excel.

Knowledge of SQL would be a plus

Amazon CA Intern Recruitment Stipend:

Rs 35,000 per Month.

Accommodation

Amazon will provide accommodation to selected candidates for the first 15 days of arrival at work location. Candidates will also be provided with flight tickets from to from base location to work location by Amazon.

Cab Service

First 7 days of cab usage in work location will be reimbursed up to Rs 7,000.

