Air India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1,652 vacant posts, check details here

Air India Recruitment 2024: AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) is hiring eligible candidates to fill up a total of 1652 vacancies available for Customer Service Executives and Other Positions.
Eligible Candidates are invited to apply for walk-in interviews on various dates at multiple locations.
Candidates who meet the requirements stipulated herein may apply for these interviews at the AIASL website; aiasl.in.
AIASL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Mumbai airport: 1067 posts
Ahmedabad airport: 156 posts
Dabolim airport: 429 posts
Selection Process for Air India Recruitment 2024
The selection of the candidates for various posts will be done by the following methods.
- For all positions, the selection process will include either a personal or virtual interview, depending on the number of applicants
- The company may also conduct a Group Discussion at its discretion
- The selection procedure will occur on the same day or the following day(s)
- Candidates applying for specific roles, such as Senior Ramp Service Executive, Ramp Service Executive, and Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver, will be required to undergo a Trade Test
- The Trade test will evaluate both their trade knowledge and driving skills, including a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving test
- Only successfully Trade Test pass candidates will be invited for an interview
- Candidates will be selected based on a fixed-term contract
- Merit order while considering the availability of vacancies and the reservation provisions for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
- For more details please check the official notification
How to Apply for Air India Recruitment 2024?
Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are required to attend the walk-in interview at the designated venue on the specified date and time. Candidates should bring a completed application form along with copies of their testimonials and certificates, as outlined in the attached application format. Additionally, a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 must be submitted via Demand Draft, made payable to “AI Airport Services Limited” and drawn on a bank in Mumbai. To know more do visit the official website of AIASL website; aiasl.in.