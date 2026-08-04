AIIMS Recruitment 2026: Application open for 2,218 Nursing Officer vacancies

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The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026 notification for tentative Nursing Officer vacancies.

According to official notification, a total of 2,218 tentative Nursing Officer vacancies are available across AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes/hospitals. The recruitment will be conducted through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)–11.

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies from 24th July 2026, and the last date to submit the online application form is 13th August 2026 (up to 5:00 PM).

The selected candidates for Nursing Officer will be posted in AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes/hospitals as per vacancies reported by each institute.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet either of the following two eligibility routes:

Route I: B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council recognized institute or university, OR Post-Certificate/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized institute/university; AND registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council.

Route II: Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized institute/board/council; registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council; and two years of experience in a minimum 50-bedded hospital acquired after obtaining the essential qualification (i.e., after completing residency, declaration of result, and council registration).

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The base age limit for all AIIMS is 18 to 30 years.

Salary Details

Selected Nursing Officers will be placed at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix, corresponding to the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9,300–34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4,600/-, under Group-B classification.

Application Fee

General / OBC: Rs. 3000/-

SC / ST / EWS: Rs. 2400/-

How to Apply Online for AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official AIIMS Examination website: www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the NORCET-11 online registration link.

Register and login.

Fill in the online application form and upload documents.

Upload photograph, signature, and thumb impression as per the prescribed image guidelines.

Pay the application fee and submit application.

Download/save a copy of the confirmation and fee payment proof for future reference.