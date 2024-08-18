AIIMS Recruitment 2024: Apply now for several Non Academic posts with salary up to Rs 67,700, Check vacancies and other details

Advertisement

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Raipur has invited application for Senior Residents (Non Academic) posts in various departments. The recruitment drive aims to select candidates for 82 vacancies for the posts of Senior Residents (Non Academic) in various departments through a walk-in-interview.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsraipur.edu.in to apply for the recruitment.

More Details:

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview will be held on August 23 (Friday) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidates must reach the interview venue between 09.30am and 10.30am.

Vacancies:

Unreserved: 17

Other Backward Class: 29

SC: 22

ST: 08

EWS: 06 (Including 3 posts of PwBD)

Educational Qualifications:

Interested candidates must have a Postgraduate Medical Degree, viz. MD/MS/DNB/Diploma in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute. DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory.

Age Limit:

Candidates must not age over 45 years.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1000

Female/SC/S/PwBD/Ex-servicemen: Exempted from paying application fee

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a grade pay Rs 67,700 plus usual allowances, including NPA (if applicable).

“Age and other qualifications/experience will be counted as on the date of the Walk-in-Interview. AIIMS Raipur Post Graduate Junior Residents who have passed the final examination and whose tenure will be completed on or before 10.09.2024 are eligible to apply for the posts,” the official notification read.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in or click here.