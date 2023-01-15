AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023: Applications open for 114 senior resident posts

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023: AIIMS Jodhpur has invited online applications from Indian Citizens as per Govt. of India’s Residency Scheme, for the posts of Senior Residents in various departments initially for the tenure period of one year and extendable up to three years.

Candidate can apply for these posts through online registration of application on AIIMS, Jodhpur website: www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in from 6th January 2023 as per the terms and conditions mentioned therein. The last date for applying for the post of Senior Residents is 3rd February 2023 till 5 PM.

Age limit and eligibility for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023

For eligibility to apply for these posts upper age limit as on 3rd February, 2023 (Last date of application form) will be 45 years. This is relaxable for SC/ ST candidate for a maximum period of five years. In the case of OBC candidates it is relaxable for up to maximum period of three years.

To be eligible for selection for these posts, the candidate should pass the qualifying examination by 28th February, 2023 and result should be declared to this effect on or before this date. In case of those who have appeared for exam / viva voce and result is yet to be declared then applicant will be allowed to appear in theory and/or interview provisionally.

The candidates who are in service in any Government Institutions are required to submit No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the employer at the time of Interview. The candidates will not be permitted for Interview if they fail to produce no objection certificate on the day of interview during scrutiny of documents.

Application fee for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023

Person with Bench-mark Disabilities (PwBD) Candidate: Nil General/OBC/EWS category: Rs 1,000/-+transaction charges as applicable. SC/ST category: Rs 800/- + transaction charges as applicable.

Note: Payment should be made online only and the application fee once remitted shall not be refunded

Pay scale for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2023

Senior Resident (Medical): Rs 18,750 + 6,600 (Grade Pay) + NPA (Non-Practicing Allowance) plus other usual allowance or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable (Level – 11 of the Matrix (Pre-revised PB – 3, entry pay of the Rs 67,700/- per month +NPA plus other usual allowance admissible under rules). NPA is applicable for only medical candidates.

Click here to read the official notification.