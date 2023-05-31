AIIMS Deogarh Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 Teaching posts, Salary up to Rs 2,09,200

AIIMS Deoghar is inviting an application for direct recruitment and deputation positions across multiple departments. The registration process is currently underway and will end on June 10, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS Deoghar at aiimsdeoghar.edu to access the application link.

According to the official website, a total of 73 vacancies for various positions are to be fulfilled via this recruitment drive. Check more details below:

AIIMS Deogarh Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

In the first round, the cut-off date for submitting soft copies of applications is June 10, with the deadline for receiving hard copies set for June 17.

In the second phase, candidates have to submit soft copies until July 15, and July 22 is the deadline for getting hard copies.

The deadline for submitting soft copies for the third round is September 10, and the deadline for submitting hard copies is September 17.

AIIMS Deogarh Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor: 26

Additional Professor: 16

Associate Professor: 11

Assistant Professor: 19

Associate Professor (Reader) in the College of Nursing: 1

AIIMS Deogarh Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned positions must possess a Master’s degree or a medical degree in their respective disciplines/subjects from a recognised university.

Age Limit

The age limit for the positions of Professor and Additional Professor at AIIMS Deoghar is not to exceed 58 years as of the cut-off dates of application. For the positions of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor, the maximum age limit is 50 years as of the closing date of the application.

Salary Details

For Professor, Additional Professor, and Associate Professor: Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000.

For Assistant Professors pay scale: Rs 15,600 to 39,100.

For an Associate Professor (Reader) in the College of Nursing salary: Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200.

How to apply for AIIMS Deogarh Recruitment 2023

The applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria in all respect are required to apply as per the Para 1 of General Condition. Hard copy of application with enclosure and proof of application fee with the requisite documents, is to be self-attested, and sent by Speed post/ Registered post/courier only addressed to AIIMS Deoghar, Academic Block, 4th Floor, Recruitment Cell, Devipur, Dist: Deoghar, Jharkhand, Pin Code-814152.

Application Fee

The general and OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/EWS/PWD categories don’t need to pay any application fee.

Send the application fee to

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: AIIMS Deoghar, Devipur Road, Deoghar-814152

IFSC Code: SBIN0064014

MICR Code: 814002124

Account Name- MISCELLANEOUS SALARY, AIIMS DEOGHAR

Account number: 00000041792595056

Check official notification details