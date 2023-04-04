AIIMS Bhubaneswar vacancy 2023: Just attend an interview to get salary as per 7th CPC

Good news for people seeking job in hospitals have a great opportunity to get an appointment at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. The centre-run hospital has invited for applications for the post of Tutor/ Demonstrator.

A total of 47 posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The selected candidates would get a pay scale as per Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus the usual allowance as admissible.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar vacancy details:

Anatomy: 7

Biochemistry: 5

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology: 9

Microbiology: 5

Pathology & Lab. Medicine: 10

Pharmacology: 3

Physiology: 8

Total: 47

Educational qualifications:

Anatomy, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pharmacology and Physiology:

Essential: MBBS/ M.SC in concerned Medical Speciality from MCI/NMC recognized institute.

Desirable: MD/PhD in respective medical Speciality.

Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology & Pathology & Lab. Medicine:

Essential: MBBS

Desirable: MD in FMT/MD in pathology & Lab Medicine.

Age limits:

The candidates should not be above 31 years old. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Selection process:

The screening committee would be screening the documents submitted by the candidates before interview and the eligible candidates as declared by the screening committee would be allowed to appear for the interview.

Written examination will only be conducted when numbers of applicants are more than three times than the number of posts advertised. However, there will be no written test for the post against which less number of applications are received than the vacancies.

The competent authority has the discretion to decide for which post written examination to be conducted and for which posts there will be no written examination. The decision thereof will be final.

Application procedure:

The application form is attached in the link below along with the notification.

Pay scale:

Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus usual allowance as admissible. Allowance and perks will be admissible as per the rules besides pay & NPA (medical candidates only).

Examination Fee:

General/OBC: Rs 1500

EWS/SC/ST: Rs 1200

PWBD: No fees are required.

Details of interview for AIIMS Bhubaneswar vacancy 2023:

Date of interview: April 27, 2023

Venue of interview: Director’s Board Room, Administrative Building, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Reporting Time: 8 AM to 10 AM

Click here to read AIIMS Bhubaneswar vacancy 2023 notification and download the application form.