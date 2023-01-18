AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment: Online application invited for new job vacancy, check details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications in the prescribed format attached herewith for the following purely temporary contractual basis for the post of “Project Assistant” sanctioned under the Indian Council of Medical Research, Government of India project entitled ‘The severity of COVID disease and pregnancy outcome among women with COVID infection with or without COVID vaccination A multicentric case-control study”, under Dr. Jasmina Begum , Assistant Professor, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The Tentative date for Walk-In-Interview is 30/01/2023, however, applications in the standard format should reach [email protected] up to 05.00 PM on or before 24/01/2023. The essential qualifications, experience, consolidated salary and service tenure are as under:

Name of the post:

Project Assistant:

Number of the post:

1 post

Department:

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Age Criteria:

21-35 years

Emoluments/Duration:

Rs 31,000 (basic 9300,GP4200) per month consolidated, 30 Months

Location:

IT, Board Room, Academic Block, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

Job profile:

The project Assistant will be responsible for the following:

Collect information about patients admitted with covid in pregnancy and fill the required proformas and take their consent

To collect all the data from their records in case missed during admission

To follow up on all the babies born of these mothers

To contact the above-mentioned people after 6 weeks to get information as per the proforma either telephonically or by mail or when she visits the hospital at 6 weeks.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential: 1. Masters in public health, social work, nursing, or other relevant areas 2. Good command of Odia and English—Reading, speaking & writing, preferably

Desirable: Experience working in qualitative research

Skills:

Important to know Odia to converse with the patients

Good understanding of needs for project and job responsibilities

Computer skills including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office applications

Good organizational behavior and problem-solving skills

Well-versed in recording and maintaining data

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with participants, investigators, and co-workers

Click here to read the AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment notification.