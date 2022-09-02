AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Walk-In-Interview, Qualification Details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is conducting a walk-in-interview for the post of Tutors/ Demonstrators in the Department of Pharmacology.

All the interested candidates need to carry the required original documents for verification of their eligibility along with a set of photocopies.

The documents required are as follows:

Aadhaar/Pan Card.

10th Certificate or Birth Certificate (for proof of date of birth).

Internship Certificate.

MBBS Marksheet.

MBBS Degree Certificate.

Registration Certificates (MBBS) from MCI/State Medical Council.

SC/ST/OBC/EWS Certificate.

Original Receipt of Application Fee.

Two Passport Size Photographs.

The Candidates working in Govt./Semi Govt./ PSU/ Private Sector have to produce the NOC at the time of the Interview scheduled failing which the candidates will not be allowed to attend the Walk-in-interview.

It should be noted that the candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Interview/Evaluation is purely provisional subject to verification and fulfillment of the eligibility criteria as per the advertisement with regards to age, essential qualification, other criteria, etc. If they are found ineligible at any stage, their candidature will be canceled.

Walk-In-Interview Details:

Date: September 6, 2022

Reporting time for document verification: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Venue: Director’s Conference Hall, Administrative Building, 1st Floor, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Candidates can visit the institute’s website, aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in to check about last minute changes and details regarding the walk-in-interview.

Check the official notification here.