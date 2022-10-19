AIIMS Bhubaneswar recruitment 2022: Apply for Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts on Deputation Basis, Last date tomorrow

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has published a notification for the recruitment of from eligible Officers/Officials of Central/State/U. T. Government/Universities/Statutory/Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertaking/ Research and Development Organisations/Police Departments of Central/State/U.T/Armed Forces including Para Military Forces for filling up of Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts on Deputation Basis.

The Candidates who have the required qualifications and desire for the post should apply for the post after reading the Notification through offline (Hard Copy Only).

Important Dates

Date of publication of notification: 20-09-2022

Last date of applying for the post: 20-10-2022

Age Limit

Maximum Age: 56 years (on the last date of receipt of application)

Period of Deputation: 3 years (Minimum) up to 7 years (Maximum) under DoPT guidelines

Posts: The total number of posts in the notification is 27.

How to Apply

The officers fulfilling the eligibility criteria may submit the application through proper channel to the Assistant Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, At-Sijua, Post-Dumuduma, Patrapada, Bhubaneswar -751019.

The candidates are required to forward No Objection Certificate (NOC) signed by the Competent Authority while forwarding their applications. No applications without NOC will be considered by the institute.

Qualification and experience

1) Assistant Account Officer: Officers under the Central/State/U.T. Government/Universities/Statutory/Autonomous Bodies or Research and Development Organizations holding analogous posts on regular basis, or Junior Accounts Officer with five years of regular service in the grade pay of Rs. 4200. The number of vacancy for the post is 2.

2) Assistant Administrative Officer: Officers under the Central/State/U.T. Government/Universities/Statutory/Autonomous Bodies or Research and Development Organizations

holding analogous posts on regular basis,

Or

With 5 years regular service in the grade pay of Rs. 4200/- in the relevant field and possessing educational qualification given for direct recruitment i.e.

Essential: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Desirable: 1. MBA/PG Diploma in Management from recognized Institute.

Knowledge of Government Rules and Regulations. Proficiency in Computers

The number of vacancy for the post is 2.

3) Assistant Engineer (AC&R): Officers of the CPWD holding the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) or with 8 years of service as Jr. Engineer (Electrical) and possessing at least 3 years of experience in A/C & Refrigeration.

In the event of suitable candidates not being available from CPWD, Officers in the Grade pay of Rs. 4600 or equivalent or with 8 years’ service in the grade pay of Rs. 4200 or equivalent from other Central Govt. departments or

Statutory/Autonomous bodies and possessing the following qualifications shall be considered:

i) A Degree in Mechanical Engineering; or at least a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialized course in Refrigeration and Air conditioning or equivalent, and ii) Experience of not less 5 years in air-conditioning and refrigeration

A single post is available for the post.

4) Assistant Engineer for Vigilance Cell (Civil): Officers under the Central/State/U.T. Governments/Universities/Statutory/Autonomous Bodies or Research and Development Organizations holding analogous posts on regular basis.

Or

Jr. Engineer (Civil) with 5 years of regular service in the grade.

A single post is available for the post.

5) Chief Dietician (& Nutrition Officer): Officers under the Central/State/U.T. Governments or of Autonomous/Statutory bodies holding analogous posts on regular basis or with 5/8 years of regular service in the grade of 2200-4000 (Pre-Revised Scale of Pay Rs.15600-39100/- with Grade Pay Rs. 5400/- as per 6th CPC or in pay matrix Level-10 as per 7th CPC) / Rs.2000-3500 (Pre-Revised Scale of Pay Rs.9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- as per 6th CPC or in pay matrix Level-7 as per 7th CPC) respectively and possessing the following qualifications and experiences:

Essential

(i) M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition); and

(ii) 10 years of practical experience as Dietician in a

large teaching hospital and managerial experience.

Desirable

Ph.D. in Human Nutrition or Therapeutic Dietetics

A single post is available for the post.

6) Chief Librarian: Officers Under the Central/State/U.T. Governments/ Universities/Statutory/Autonomous Bodies or Research and Development Organizations holding analogous posts on regular basis with at least 5/8 years of regular service in the post in the scale of Rs.3700-5000(Pre-Revised Scale of Pay Rs.15600- 39100/- with Grade Pay Rs. 7600/- as per 6th CPC or in pay matrix Level-12 as per 7th CPC)/ Rs.3000-4500 (Pre-Revised Scale of Pay Rs.15600-39100/- with Grade Pay Rs. 6600/- as per 6th CPC or in pay matrix Level-11 as per 7th CPC) respectively or equivalent and possessing the following qualification and experiences: –

Essential:-

At least a second-class Master’s Degree in Science

(Preferably in Biological Science) of a recognized university or equivalent.

Degree or equivalent Diploma in Lib. Science of a recognized

Institution or University; and

07 years’ experience in supervisory capacity in a library of standing.

Desirable: –

Master’s Degree in Library Science; Training in Medical Librarianship

III. Experiences of documentation work in a responsible capacity

Knowledge of Sanskrit and any Modern European Language other than English

A single post is available for the post.

Please check the official website for other posts published under the notification.

Click here to check official notification

Click here to check official website