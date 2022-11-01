AIIMS Bhubaneswar direct recruitment for various posts; Salary up to Rs 1,68,900

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, Odisha has invited online applications for filling up of professor and assistant professor posts on direct recruitment basis in various departments.

The official notification released on the official website of AIIMS said that this is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in

the Employment News/Rojgar Samachar. In case the cut-off date falls on weekly off or holidays, then the cut-off date of submission of application will be shifted to the next working day (up to 5.00 PM).

Cut off dates & other relevant information related to this recruitment shall be intimated only on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website. check more details below.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Professor Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Professor – 29 posts

Additional Professor – 5 posts

Associate Professor – 8 posts

Assistant Professor- 25 posts

The above vacancies are provisional and subject to variation. The Executive Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar reserves the right to vary the vacancies including reserved vacancies as per the Govt. of India Rules/Circulars and requirements or otherwise.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Professor Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Qualifications/Experience

The candidate should have a medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.) along with required experience.

A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

AND/OR

3. M.Ch. for surgical Super specialities and D.M. for Medical Super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Maximum Age Limit & Age Relaxation

Professor/Additional Professor: – Not exceeding 58 (Fifty-Eight) years as on cut-off date.

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: – Not exceeding 50 (Fifty) years as on cut-off date.

Pay Scale & Allowances

Professor: Level 14-A of the Pay Matrix as given in the MoH&FW (INI-I-Section), GoI Letter No.V16020/28/2017-INI-I (Pt.), dated 23rd August, 2018 i.e., Minimum Pay of Rs.1,68,900/-. (Plus

NPA for medically qualified candidates only).

Additional Professor: Level 13-A2+ of the Pay Matrix as given in the MoH&FW (INI-I-Section), GoI Letter No.V16020/28/2017-INI-I (Pt.), dated 23rd August, 2018 i.e., Minimum Pay of Rs.1,48,200/-(Plus

NPA for medically qualified candidates only).

Associate Professor: Level 13-A1+ of the Pay Matrix as given in the MoH&FW (INI-I-Section), GoI Letter No.V16020/28/2017-INI-I (Pt.), dated 23rd August, 2018 i.e., Minimum Pay of Rs.1,38,300/-(Plus

NPA for medically qualified candidates only).

Assistant Professor: Level 12 of the Pay Matrix as given in the MoH&FW (INI-I-Section), GoI Letter No.V16020/28/2017-INI-I (Pt.), dated 23rd August, 2018 i.e., Minimum Pay of Rs.1,01,500/- (Plus

NPA for medically qualified candidates only) with provision to move to Level 13 of the Pay Matrix after three years.

How to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar professor recruitment 2022

Job aspirants who wants to apply for these job vacancies can do so through online application mode only on official website of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar i.e. https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. You can check more details about the recruitment process.

Read official Notification Here