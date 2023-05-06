AICTE direct recruitment 2023: Apply for non-teaching posts; check details

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is inviting online applications for the recruitment for the engagement of several non-teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via online mode at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 46 non-teaching posts including 10 posts of accountant/office superintendent cum accountant, junior Hindi translator (1), Assistant (3), Data Entry Operator (21) and 11 posts of lower division clerk will be filled up.

AICTE Non Teaching Recruitment 2023: Important Details

Online Submission of Application Form: April 16

Last date of application: 15 May 2023

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI(SBI/): 15 May 2023 (upto 23:50hrs)

Fee Payable by Candidate

General, EWS and OBC: 1000

SC/ST & Women: 600

Date of Examination: To be announced later through the website

Duration of Examination: As mentioned in the Scheme of Examination

Pay Scale

Accountant/Office Superintendent cum Accountant: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Hindi Translator: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Assistant: Pay Matrix Level 6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Data Entry Operator –Grade III: Pay Matrix Level 2 (Rs.19900- 63200)

Lower Division Clerk: Pay Matrix Level 2 (Rs.19900- 63200)

How to Apply For AICTE Non Teaching Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AICTE at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register and Login.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit application form.

Step 6: Take it the printout for future reference.