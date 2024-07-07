AIASL Recruitment 2024: Nearly 1050 vacancies open for Customer Service Executive posts

Job aspirants holding Graduation certification can apply for AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL)’s new recruitment process for Customer Service Executive posts. The organization has invited eligible candidates to apply for about 1049 posts of Customer Service Executive at the official website of AIASL at aiasl.in.

Out of the 1049 posts, 343 are for Sr. Customer Service Executive and 706 are for Customer Service Executives.

The last date of application for the mentioned post is till July 14, 2024.

You can get more details about vacancy, eligibility, selection process and others.

Vacancy Details

Customer Service Executive: 343 posts

Customer Service Executive: 706 posts

Eligibility Criteria and age limit

Sr. -Customer Service Executive

The candidates applying for the Sr. -Customer Service Executive should be a Graduate under 10+2+3 pattern from a recognized organization. They should also have 5 years of experience in any of the area or combination there of, of fares, reservation, ticketing computerized passenger check in/ cargo handling. The applicant should also be proficient in use of PC along with proficiency in spoken and written English and Hindi.

The preferred age limit of the candidates for general category candidates is 33 years.

Customer Service Executive

The applicant should be a Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern. Preference will be given to candidate having Airline/GHA/Cargo/Airline Ticketing Experience or Airline Diploma or Certified course like Diploma in IATA-UFTAA or IATA-FIATA or IATA-DGR or IATA CARGO.

The age limit for general category candidates is 28 years.

Other Details

Consideration of SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen/Economically Weaker Section candidates will be as per the Government Directives on reservation of posts.

How to apply for AIASL Recruitment 2024



Visit the official website of AIASL at aiasl.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

Click on Customer Service Executive link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIASL.

Application Fee

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) by means of a Demand Draft in favor of “AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED”, payable at Mumbai to be attached to the application format. No fees are to be paid by Ex-servicemen / candidates belonging to SC/ST communities.