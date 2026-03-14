AAI Recruitment 2026 Out: Apply Online for 133 Posts before 22nd March, details inside

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AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India, Northern Region, has announced a recruitment notification (Advertisement No. 02/2026/APPRENTICE/GRADUATE/DIPLOMA/ITI/NR) on its official website: https://www.aai.aero. This notification is for the recruitment of 133 Graduate Apprentice positions. Interested candidates should carefully read the official notification and complete the application process according to the provided instructions. Candidates must apply for the vacant posts before 22nd March 2026.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate/Diploma: Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or a three-year (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams.

recognized by AICTE, GOI.

Candidates should possess full time (regular) four years degree or a three-year (regular) diploma in Engineering in any of the above-mentioned streams. recognized by AICTE, GOI. ITI Trade: candidates should possess an ITI/NCVT certificate in Computer Operator Programming Assistant & Steno trades from institutions recognized by AICTE, GOI.

Eligibility Criteria

1. Only Indian Nationals who are domiciled in Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are eligible.

2. Candidates who have passed a degree/diploma in or after 2022 are eligible.

3. Age limit: Minimum age is 18 years and Maximum age is 26 years as on 31.03.2026. (Relaxation in upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD, etc. As per the Govt. of India guidelines, it is applicable.

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No Application Fee is being charged.

Selection Process

Provisional selection based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Document verification.

Medical examination.

Candidates are advised to check the notification here before applying for the vacant posts.