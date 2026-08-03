AAI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 389 Manager, Junior Executive Posts

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Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the official notification for recruitment to Manager & Junior Executive posts under Advertisement No. 12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT on the official website. According to the official notification, a total of 389 vacancies have been announced for Manager (11 disciplines) and Junior Executive (4 disciplines) posts across 15 disciplines.

The online application process for AAI Manager & Junior Executive Recruitment 2026 will commence on 08 August 2026 and will remain open until 07 September 2026. No application through any other mode will be accepted.

Eligible Indian Nationals can apply online through AAI’s official website from 08 August 2026 to 07 September 2026.

Age Limit

Candidates up to 32 years of age for Manager posts and up to 27 years of age for Junior Executive posts who possess the required educational qualifications as prescribed in the official notification are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

Salary Details

Manager (Group-A, E-3 level) – Rs. 60,000 – 3% – 1,80,000

Junior Executive (Group-B, E-1 level) – Rs. 40,000 – 3% – 1,40,000

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Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC(NCL) Male candidates -Rs. 1,000/- (inclusive of GST)

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected as per the process below:

Computer Based Test (CBT) – Objective Type, with no negative marking for wrong answers

Application Verification / Subsequent Tests, as applicable to the post

Interview for Manager posts

For Manager (Fire Services): Physical Measurement Test, Driving Test, and Physical Endurance Test (Running, Casualty Carrying, Pole Climbing, Rope Climbing, Ladder Climbing & Descending) after Application Verification.

How to Apply Online for AAI Recruitment 2026?

Go to the official AAI website, www.aai.aero.

Click on the online application link for Advt No. 12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT.

Register and Fill in the online application form with required details.

Upload scanned documents and Pay the applicable application fee online.

Review your application and submit the form.

Take a printout of the e-Receipt and application form for future reference.