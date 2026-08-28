AAI recruitment 2026: Apply online for 389 Manager and Junior Executive vacancies, Check details

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Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the official Recruitment notification for various posts, including Manager, and Junior Executive posts. According to the official notification, a a total of 389 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive this time. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for their online applications from August 08 2026 to September 7,2026.

Vacancy Details

AAI is recruiting candidates for Manager (11 disciplines) and Junior Executive (4 disciplines) posts through the AAI Recruitment 2026.

Manager- 259

Junior Executive- 129

Eligibility Criteria

You can check the detailed educational qualification details and required experience required in the official notification given on the official website of AAI.

Age limit

Manager- 32

Junior Executive- 27

Age relaxation is available for candidates as per rules.

The date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination certificate will only be accepted; no subsequent change requests will be entertained.

Salary Details

Manager (Group-A, E-3 level)-Rs. 60,000 – 3% – 1,80,000 ( pay scale IDA)- Approx. Rs. 21 lakhs ( CTC per annum)

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Junior Executive (Group-B, E-1 level)-Rs. 40,000 – 3% – 1,40,000 ( pay scale IDA)- Approx. Rs. 21 lakhs ( CTC per annum)

Selected candidates are also entitled to Dearness Allowance, Perks at 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and other benefits including CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes and Medical benefits, as per AAI Rules.

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC(NCL) Male candidates – Rs 1,000

The SC, ST, PwBD, Women candidates, and AAI Apprentices with 1 year of completed apprenticeship are exempted from the payment of the fee.

The application fee must be paid online only, through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, or Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets.

Selection Process

Computer Based Test (CBT) – Objective Type, with no negative marking for wrong answers

Application Verification / Subsequent Tests, as applicable to the post

Interview – applicable for Post Codes 1 to 11 (Manager posts)

For Manager (Fire Services): Physical Measurement Test, Driving Test, and Physical Endurance Test (Running, Casualty Carrying, Pole Climbing, Rope Climbing, Ladder Climbing & Descending) after Application Verification

How to Apply Online for AAI Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official AAI website, www.aai.aero.

Go to the “CAREERS” tab and click on the online link for Advt No. 12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT.

Register and fill in the online application form with personal, educational and category details.

Upload required documents and pay the applicable application fee online (if not exempted).

Verify all entered details carefully, and click on the submit button.

Submit the application form and take a print out of the application form for future need.