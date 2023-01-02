AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 364 Manager and other posts, Check eligibility
Interested candidates can apply online before January 21, 2023. The official notification for AAI Recruitment 2023 is attached below.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications for several vacant posts of Manager, Senior Assistant, and Junior Executive. A total of 364 vacant posts are available. The official notification for the same has been released Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the official website of AAI. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 21, 2023. For further details, check below:
AAI Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
Total posts: 364
- Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts
- Junior Executive (Official Language): 4 posts
- Senior Assistant (Official Language): 2 posts
- Manager: 2 posts
AAI Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online application: December 22, 2022
- Closing date for submission of online application: January 21, 2023
- Date of examination: TBA
AAI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control):
- The candidate should hold a full-time B.Sc. degree, with Physics and Mathematics
Junior Executive (Official language):
- The candidate should have done a Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively
as a Subject at Degree Level
- OR Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English at a degree level
Senior Assistant:
- The candidate should hold a Master’s in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level
- OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at the Graduation level
Manager:
- The candidate should have done Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively
as a Subject at Degree Level
AAI Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
- Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 27 years of age
- Junior Executive (Official Language): 27 years of age
- Senior Assistant (Official Language): 30 years of age
- Manager: 32 years of age
AAI Recruitment 2023 Application fee
- For ST/SC/PWD candidates: Nil
- Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI: Nil
- For female candidates: Nil
- For all other candidates: Rs 1000