AAI recruitment 2023: Executive posts with Rs 12 lakh CTC per annum, check details here

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has inviteed applications from eligible candidates to apply online through AAI’s Website www.aai.aero for various executive posts. The application process for these posts (AAI Recruitment 2023) has started since December 23, 2022. A total of 272 posts will be filled under this recruitment process.

Vacancy Details for AAI Recruitment 2023

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil): 32 Posts

Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical): 47 Posts

Junior Executive (Electronics): 187 Posts

Junior Executive (Architecture): 6 Posts

Total Number of Posts- 272

Selection Process for AAI Recruitment 2023

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE 2020 or GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 for the posts of Junior Executive (Engineering-Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering-Electrical), Junior Executive (Electronics) and Junior Executive (Architecture).

Application Fee for AAI Recruitment 2023

Candidates have to pay Rs. 300/- to be paid through online mode only. However, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of fee. Fee submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

Important Dates for AAI Recruitment 2023

Starting Date for Online Application – 22 December

Last Date for Online Application – 21 January 2023

Pay Scale

Junior Executive (E‐1) : Rs.40000-3%-140000 (E-1)

Emoluments: In addition to Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, increment @ 3% of Basic Pay per annum, Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA and Other benefits which includes CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, etc., are admissible as per AAI rules.

The Cost to Company per annum would be around Rs. 12 lakhs approximately.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.