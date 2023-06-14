AAI recruitment 2023: Apply for the posts of certified security screeners at Bhubaneswar Airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Biju Patnaik Airport, Bhubaneswar on behalf of its subsidiary AAI Cargo Logistics & Allied Service Company Limited(AAICLAS) has invited eligible candidates to participate in walk-in-interview for engagement of Certified Security Screeners on Contract basis.

Period of Tenure

The workers will be appointed on a contract basis for a period of three years (further extendable) on need/performance basis at Bhubaneswar Airport.

Time and Date

The walk-in-interview will be conducted on 22th June, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Meeting Hall, Ground Floor, Integrated Office Complex, O/o. Airport Director, BPI Airport, Bhubaneswar.

Total number of vacancies

The total vacancy for the post is 17.

Reservation

Reservation is applicable with respect to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, EXSM etc.

Age Limit

Upper Age limit: 50 years

There is an age relaxation for SC, ST as well as OBC (NCL) candidates.

Monthly Remuneration

Componenets Amount Basic Pay Rs 15000 HRA (Fixed) 9%/18%/27% of Basic Pay Washing Allowance 2000 Basic AVSEC Allowance 2500 Medical Outdoor (Fixed) 1000 Conveyance (Fixed) 2000 Screener Allowance Rs. 750/- for each completed year after passing of screener examination. Annual Increment 3% of Basic Pay (as per rules)

How to Apply

The candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria as on 31.05.2023 would be required to appear for Walk-in-Interview on the above date, time and venue.

Further, they will keep with them format of application filled in all respects, one set of self-attested copies all the original Certificates/ mark sheets/experience certificate/ Professional qualification Certificates/ training Certificates/ Aadhar Card/ Pan Card/ Category certificate (if applicable) / other documents ( if any) etc. Candidate must ensure that their BASIC AVSEC Certification should be valid at least till 21.08.2023.

AAI-Certified-Security-Screener-Posts-Notification-and-Application-Form