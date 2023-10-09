AAI Admit Card 2023 for 342 Junior Executive, and other posts to release soon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon release the admit cards for various posts including Junior Executives, Junior Assistants, and Senior Assistants. Aspirants who have applied for AAI recruitment for Junior Executives, Junior Assistants, and Senior Assistants can download their admit cards from the official website, aai.aero after it is available on the website. As per reports, the AAI admit cards 2023 is expected to be released on October 9, 2023.

The AAI recruitment 2023 drive will be held for the 342 vacancies for the above-mentioned posts.

Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth or password login and download the AAI JE admit card 2023 for the written examination that will be held on October 14, 15, 21, and 23, 2023. The objective-type online examination (Computer-Based Test) will be conducted for all posts. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The candidate who qualify in the written examination will advance to the computer literacy test and a physical measurement and endurance test. After that the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Candidates selected for the Junior Executive (Fire Services) position will undergo training and receive basic pay along with other allowances. They will sign a Surety Bond of three years with the Airports Authority of India after training.

Remuneration details

For the Junior Executive position falling under Group-B, E-1: From Rs 40,000 to Rs 140,000.

For the Senior Assistant role categorized under Group-C, NE-6: From Rs 36,000 to Rs 110,000.

For the Junior Assistant position, Group-C, NE-4 category: From Rs 31,000 to Rs 92,000.

In addition to the basic pay, candidates will receive various benefits, including Dearness Allowance, Perks at 35% of the basic pay, HRA, CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical benefits, and more, as per AAI Rules.

The annual CTC (Cost to Company) is estimated at approximately Rs. 13 lakhs for Junior Executives, Rs 11.5 lakhs for Senior Assistants, and Rs. 10 lakhs for Junior Assistants.

How to download AAI Junior Executive Admit Cards 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Airports Authority of India (AAI)- https://www.aai.aero/.

Step 2: Got to the ‘Admit Cards’ or ‘Download Admit Card’ section.

Step 3: Log in and click on the option for admit card download.

Step 3: Enter required details such as your registration number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Now, download your AAI admit card.

Step 5: Print a copy of the admit card for your reference and for use on the exam day.