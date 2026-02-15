Aadhaar Operator Supervisor Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 252 posts till March 10

Advertisement

The CSC e-Governance Services Indian has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Aadhaar Supervisor/ Operator Posts. The organization aims to recruit 252 candidates for the position of Supervisor/ Operator.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacanct posts in their respective states through online mode at the official CSC e-Governance Services Indian website till 10-03-2026.

Educational Qualification

12th (Intermediate / Senior Secondary) pass

Matriculation + 2 years ITI

Matriculation + 3 years Polytechnic Diploma

In addition, the candidate should also have a Aadhaar Operator / Supervisor certificate issued by Testing & Certifying Agency authorized by UIDAI for delivering Aadhaar services.

The applicant should also have Basic computer skills and good at communication with people. Preference may be given to local residents of the respective district.

Age Limit

To be eligible to apply for the post, the candidate need to attain a minimum age of 18 years or above.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the four stages below:

First, they will be shortlisted based on eligibility and application

Document verification

Interview / Interaction (if required)

Final selection and deployment at Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)

How to Apply for Aadhaar Operator Supervisor

Visit the official CSC Job Portal: https://career.csccloud.in

Register / Login using your CSC VLE credentials.

Click on the official notification link and click on the apply online link.

Fill the online application form and Upload documents like Educational certificates (10th/12th marksheet), Aadhaar Operator/Supervisor certificate, etc.

Submit the application and take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.