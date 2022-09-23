5486 SBI clerk vacancies 2022: Last date for application September 27, apply soon

The last date for submission of online applications for Junior Associate in the clerical cadre The State Bank of India (SBI) is approaching soon. The last date for application is September 27, 2022. Interested candidates should apply soon.

The online application for over 5000 posts of the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 15 different circles around the country will began from September 7 and will continue till September 27.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official websites of the bank– bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.

According to the notification, the preliminary examination is likely to be conducted in November this year while the main examination is expected to be held in December 2022 or January 2023.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 age limits:

The candidates should not be below 20 years of age or more than 28 years as on August 1, 2022. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

SBI Clerk vacancy application fee:

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Nil

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Educational qualification for SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: