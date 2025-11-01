308 posts vacant in Cochin Shipyard Limited, no exam or interview
Cochin: Cochin Shipyard Limited has announced recruitment for 308 posts for 10th pass candidates. Applicants can get job without exam or interview. Recruitment has been advertised for over 300 positions.
Number of vacancies:
308 posts for 10th pass candidates
- ITI Trade Apprentice —- 300
- Technician Apprentice —- 8
How To Apply:
Candidates can apply by visiting the official website
Educational Qualification:
10th Pass, ITI Degree as per the post
Age Limit:
Minimum 18 years as on November 15
Stipend:
11,000 rupees per month
Selection Process:
On the basis of shortlisting, no exam or no interview
- Visit the official website
- Click on Career
- Complete the SAP Portal registration
- Upload the requested documents
- Submit the form by paying the fees
- Take a printout of it and keep it