308 posts vacant in Cochin Shipyard Limited, no exam or interview

Cochin: Cochin Shipyard Limited has announced recruitment for 308 posts for 10th pass candidates. Applicants can get job without exam or interview. Recruitment has been advertised for over 300 positions.

Number of vacancies:

308 posts for 10th pass candidates

ITI Trade Apprentice —- 300

Technician Apprentice —- 8

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website

Educational Qualification:

10th Pass, ITI Degree as per the post

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years as on November 15

Stipend:

11,000 rupees per month

Selection Process:

On the basis of shortlisting, no exam or no interview

How to apply:

Visit the official website

Click on Career

Complete the SAP Portal registration

Upload the requested documents

Submit the form by paying the fees

Take a printout of it and keep it