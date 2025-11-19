25,000 posts advertised for police recruitment, see details and know how to apply

Police Recruitment: Bihar police recruitment drive will commence for more than 25,000 vacancies, said reports. The mega hiring, was reportedlypaused due to elections.

There will be six examinations conducted by CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constable).

Vacancy details:

19,838 constables

2,417 jail warders

1,603 prohibition constables

108 mobile squad constables

33 enforcement sub-inspectors

25 assistant jail superintendents (ex-servicemen)

24 forest range officers

How to apply:

Applications are accepted on official CSBC portal.

Exam Dates:

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the examination schedule for the posts of Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Assistant Jail Superintendent (Ex-Servicemen).

The exam for Assistant Jail Superintendent will take place on December 7, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The exam for Enforcement Sub-Inspector will be held in two shifts on December 14.

The admit card for these exams will be available on November 19 on the official website.

Students can keep checking the official website for more updates.