10th pass Railways Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Over 4000 Posts, Check all details

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railways has invited application for the recruitment of 10th pass candidates for Apprentice posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit candidates for as many as 4096 vacancies under Apprentice posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrcnr.org on or before 16th September.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration begin date: August 16

Registration end date: September 16

Vacancies:

Total: 4096 posts

CLUSTER LUCKNOW (LKO): 1397 posts

CLUSTER AMBALA (UMB): 914 posts

CLUSTER Moradabad (MB): 16 posts

CLUSTER DELHI (DLI): 1137 posts

CLUSTER FIROZPUR (FZR): 632 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 15 years old and must not have reached 24 years of age.

Application Fee

Unreserved: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwBD/Female: Exempted from paying application fee

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrcnr.org or click here

Go to the News and Updates section and click on Act Apprentices 2024-25

Register yourself and fill out the application using your registration ID and password

Upload scanned copies of required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrcnr.org.