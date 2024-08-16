10th pass Railways Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Over 4000 Posts, Check all details

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railways has invited application for the recruitment of 10th pass candidates for Apprentice posts. The recruitment drive aims to recruit candidates for as many as 4096 vacancies under Apprentice posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrcnr.org on or before 16th September.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Registration begin date: August 16
- Registration end date: September 16
Vacancies:
Total: 4096 posts
- CLUSTER LUCKNOW (LKO): 1397 posts
- CLUSTER AMBALA (UMB): 914 posts
- CLUSTER Moradabad (MB): 16 posts
- CLUSTER DELHI (DLI): 1137 posts
- CLUSTER FIROZPUR (FZR): 632 posts
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.
Age Limit
Candidates must be at least 15 years old and must not have reached 24 years of age.
Application Fee
- Unreserved: Rs 100
- SC/ST/PwBD/Female: Exempted from paying application fee
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrcnr.org or click here
- Go to the News and Updates section and click on Act Apprentices 2024-25
- Register yourself and fill out the application using your registration ID and password
- Upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) at rrcnr.org.