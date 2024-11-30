Zombie-like streets: Indian YouTuber calls San Francisco as ‘most unsafe’

An Indian YouTuber named Ishan Sharma showed something shocking to the world by daring to term San Francisco, the crown jewel of America’s tech industry, “the most unsafe place” he has ever visited. An explosive claim which sends the city’s residents and visitors hot under the collar.

In the now viral X post with over 20,000 views, Sharma presents a shocking video of strewn across sidewalks and people barely kept upright by a single entity. Stark images accompany a scathing commentary from Sharma as he tries to capture the picture of the city being an epicenter of homeless people and rampant crime mixed with people with mental instability.

“Half the streets are filled with homeless, mentally unstable, on drugs, or a combination of all,” he writes. “Gun violence and car break-ins are ridiculously common. Theft is at an all-time high. It’s like walking through a zombie apocalypse!”

This debate, however, has led to a firestorm over the issues as one wonders how the city that best defines innovation and progress is as deep in problems. Whatever the debate, one truth prevails, Ishan Sharma’s bold exposé has brought to view the dark underbelly of San Francisco as it forces us to face the harsh realities of a city in crisis.

The video is spreading like wild fire all over social media. Reacting to the video, a user commented, ” Bro, don’t hang out in this part of SFO. You’re putting yourself at serious risk. Locals never go here.”

Another user wrote, “But this perspective misses the bigger picture. Just because a place is “tech capital” or “western” doesn’t mean it’s perfect or free from social issues. And why is it breaking your heart, by the way?”

A third user commented, “For curious people here, it’s fentanyl+horse tranquilizer that causes zombie effect.”

