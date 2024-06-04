Zomato appeals people to not order during peak hours due to heatwave, Internet responds

As the nation is grappling with extreme heatwave, it has become difficult for the delivery partners to delivers food and other items. To safeguard their delivery partners from heatwave, Zomato has urged customers to avoid ordering during peak hours.

The food delivering giant, Zomato took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Please avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary.” After being shared, the post has garnered over 1.9 million views, while over 19 thousand users have liked and appreciated their concern for their employees.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Bro, you are in food services and people order food when it is absolutely necessary. If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting “Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours”.” Another person wrote, “Why don’t instead suspend your services during peak afternoon?.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Close down the services between 12 to 4. Its okay to be human sometimes before profits. Yeah we won’t order, but still closure from you will do more good.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Indirectly don’t eat between 2-4 pm unless absolutely necessary.” A fifth person wrote, “Instead, why don’t you impose a ‘summer charge’ and credit the amount directly to your delivery boys?”