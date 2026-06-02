”Zero civic sense,” indians seen dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya on Hanoi’s famous Train Street

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What started as a fun moment for a group of tourists in Vietnam has now turned a talking point on social media after a video has gone viral of them dancing on popular Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya on Hanoi’s famous Train Street.

In the clip shared by shweta131289 on instagram, the tourists can be seen enjoying themselves and recreating the iconic dance sequence on the railway tracks, a spot that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The user wrote in her video that the visit to train street felt incomplete without dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya song. The video has garnered over 567k views online. While many social media users enjoyed the group’s energy and called the video entertaining, not everyone felt the same.

Several users criticised the act, saying tourists should be more respectful of public places and local surroundings while travelling abroad.

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One user wrote, “Please don’t be a nuisance to others. Why this blatant disrespect for others? Did you guys even seek permission??”, “This is called educated Gawar,” another added.

Some questioned the need to turn every tourist destination into a stage for dance videos, while others defended the group, arguing that they were simply having fun and creating memories.

As the clip continues to gain views, it has sparked a wider discussion about travel behaviour and social media culture. The incident highlights how moments meant for fun can quickly divide opinions once they reach the internet.

The debate, however, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.