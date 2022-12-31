Viral: YouTuber fakes fight with wife, watch the hilarious video here

Content creators often make videos that are kind of misleading. They make click-bait videos that are meant to attract viewers, even if they don’t necessarily have the same content that they promise. In a similar situation, a popular YouTuber Gaurav orchestrated a fight with his wife. The video has gained a lot of traction on social media. The now viral video has a very unexpected ending, as many social media users have pointed out.

Gaurav, a content creator who posts English tutorial videos on Instagram, left his followers shocked when he posted this video of his ugly fight with his wife. However, when they progressed to the end of the video, they realised this was just part of his tutorial video. Yes, you read that right.

The video starts off with Gaurav complaining about his untidy dining and bedrooms and how he is unhappy that his wife who doesn’t keep anything in order. Soon they get into an argument and their wife stands there watching them ‘fight’. However, the way the video ended was absolutely unexpected.

Amid all the arguments, the wife proposes a divorce and their daughter vehemently opposes it. Just when you thought that their fight is getting serious and uglier, Gaurav makes the big reveal. He starts talking about the pronunciation of the word ‘divorce’. This when you realize that the video was all part of his gimmick.

Watch the surprising video of the youtuber faking a fight with his wife here: