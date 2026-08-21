YouTuber dress as beggar in Haridwar, this is how much he earned in 8 hours

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A Youtuber did an experiment by dressing as a beggar and ask for money from devotees at the Kawad Mela in Haridwar.

A video of the same has been shared on social media platform X and has gone viral. The YouTuber is identified as Puroshottam Vashisht.

Vashisht changed his appearance completely, wore torn clothes, made his face look a bit dirty and carried a small bowl for begging money.

The people in the video at first said that they expected that he would only be able to make something around Rs 1000 or 2000 but the earning had gone beyond their expectations.

This experiment wasn’t easy at first as he could only get Rs 130 in the initial hours, and also some devotees refusing to give anything by saying “Nahi hai bola na”. But not everyone were like these, some were kind enough to give some money to Vashisht.

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Vashisht was also wearing a QR code around his neck as people now a day don’t really carry cash everywhere and prefer paying online. In four hours the earning was around Rs 800 and end of the experiment which was 8 hours he collected around Rs 4000.

The caption of the post read, “A YouTuber, Puroshottam Vashisht, became a beggar for 8 hours at Haridwar’s kawad Mela 2026. He dressed like a beggar, hung a UPI QR code around his neck and walked around asking devotees for money. He was abused and treated badly by some. Others treated him with kindness But the shocking part? He collected ₹4,000 in just 8 hours. That’s ₹500/hour. If someone does this for 12–13 hours, it could reach ₹8,000–₹10,000/day. That’s potentially ₹2.4–₹3 lakh/month.”

Look at the post here:

A YouTuber, Puroshottam Vashisht, became a beggar for 8 hours at Haridwar’s kawad Mela 2026. He dressed like a beggar, hung a UPI QR code around his neck and walked around asking devotees for money. He was abused and treated badly by some. Others treated him with kindness.… pic.twitter.com/HK9Rds7IKQ — Pratham (@CapitalLens_) August 19, 2026