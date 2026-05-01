Youths attacked while sleeping at Dhaba, watch viral video

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A disturbing video that recently surfaced has gone viral. In the video, three youths were seen being attacked by four miscreants while they were sleeping on a cot at a dhaba.

Shared by X user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, the video has garnered 1.8 million views since it was posted on April 17.

The caption of the video reads: “FOUR ATT@CKERS ASS@ULTED THREE SLEEPING YOUTHS AT DHABA; POLICE REGISTERED CASE, SEARCHING SUSPECTS.”

In the video, three youths are seen sleeping on a cot at a dhaba when four miscreants approach the scene. They appear to identify one of the sleeping youths and then proceed to thrash them with lathis.

As a result, the youths run away to protect themselves.

The video has not only garnered a huge number of views but also several comments worth mentioning. Here are a few of them.

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“Absolutely disgusting. Beating sleeping innocent boys with sticks like animals. Where is the law and order. This is why people are losing faith in the system. Hope the attackers get justice served cold.”

“Wtf what is social security of life in India??There is no segment left which had plenty of tax levied on ordinary citizens still there is no work until and unless bribes offer!! Politicians and beaurocrats are looting the nation”

“By hiding the face and beating asleep people they think they look like a hero.”

Watch the video here:

FOUR ATT@CKERS ASS@ULTED THREE SLEEPING YOUTHS AT DHABA;POLICE REGISTERED CASE,SEARCHING SUSPECTS. pic.twitter.com/nGuPE7hn6Z — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 17, 2026