Mumbai: Cyclonic storm Tauktae has left a trail of destruction. It has added chaos to the already troubled lives of Mumbai people amid the Covid pandemic.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted and houses damaged after the storm in many parts of Mumbai. Even in such situations, there are people who make the most of the moment to have some fun.

Now a video of a youth grooving to the tunes of Nora Fatehi’s ‘Hai Garmi’ has taken social media by storm. The video is being loved by all social media users and lightens up the mood amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the viral video, a boy can be seen doing the popular hook step of Nora Fatehi’s ‘Hai Garmi’ while floating in the floodwater in a raft. The boy hilariously does the ‘Hai Garmi’ signature step on a raft while he is being washed away the flood water.

The video was shot for fun purpose. It has also grabbed the attention of famous choreographer Remo D’Souza. “This is crazy,” wrote Remo as he shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

The original dance was done by Nora for the movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie starred Nora in a supporting role, alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen in an important role in Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited action film Ganpat. Actress Kriti Sanon will be seen in the lead role in the film.