Youth tries to stop moving bus to save friend, watch what happens

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A youth tried to stop a moving bus to save his friend, but was thrown away. This was seen in a recent video shared on social media that has gone viral so far.

User ‘Deadly Kalesh’ posted the video today to social media site X at about 1 pm and so far it has grabbed 62.7k views. The caption of the post reads “Man creates chaos attempting to stop a bus, ends up face-first in the dirt.” Some people have speculated that the video is from Bangladesh.

As we can see in the video, three youths are seen entangled in a traffic while travelling on a bike. One of them gets impatient and gets down from the bike and starts aggressively moving to the other side of the road to somehow stop a bus. As he was so aggressive his friend, another pillion rider of the bike followed the first guy to save him as he did not seem normal. However, meanwhile a bus approaches speedily and the main guy steps away from the lane at the last time while the rescuer gets hit by the bus. Fortunately he was not crushed by the bus but only hit and get thrown away from the road to the side. We don’t know what happened to him.

Besides a huge number of views the video has earned a good number of relevant comments. Here are a few of them.

“Hero entry plan, zero balance landing.”

“Both legs, one hand, and multiple ribs are broken. He may never walk again and will live and die like a cockroach.”

“Zinda hai ya tata ho gya”

“Real man was saving his friend”

“He tries to stop a moving bus with his face?”

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“does the other biker is carrying a gun?”

“Pehle waale ne dusre waale ko bewakoof banaya”

“The more aggressive guy just moved out of the lane at the last minute, sidekick got fu**ed.”

“He didn’t attempt to stop a bus, He was trying to save that idiot”

“I think it should be the other guy”

Watch the video here:

Man creates chaos attempting to stop a bus, ends up face-first in the dirt.🤕😬 https://t.co/QILsRG1F1M — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) March 25, 2026