Youth loses 70 kg after his girlfriend leaves him for being ‘too fat’
A youth finally made it to lose 70 kg after he decided to shed weight as his girlfriend called him ‘too fat’.

“The lad looks totally unrecognisable as he dropped down from a size XXXL to a small. Puvi now has a ripped physique with muscly arms and rock hard abs while his face has also become more chiselled,” reported Daily Star.

It is quite tough to bear when your girlfriend abandons you. And when the cause is your physical appearance, things become tougher for a man. However, though this was the case with Puvi, he decided to lose weight and miraculously became able to get a physique with muscly arms and rock hard abs. Earlier, his weight was 139 kg.

As per reports, Puvi was dumped by his girlfriend because of his weight. Yet, after the girl left him, he motivated himself to work out in the gym. Soon, his lifestyle changed and he started to lose weight.

The huge body transformation story of Puvi has become inspiration for many while he has turned a star.

