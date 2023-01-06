Youth dresses as woman to meet girlfriend before her marriage; video viral

In a bizarre incident, a youth dressed as a woman to meet his girlfriend for one last time before her wedding. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi.

According to a report by ZEE Rajasthan, a man, whose girlfriend was getting married, wanted to meet her for one last time before the ceremony. However, the girl was not allowed to step outside the house due to the marriage rituals. Therefore, the lover comes up with a unique idea to meet his girlfriend.

Reportedly, the youth goes to the extent of dressing as a girl in order to enter the bride’s house. Not only the saree, but he did a complete makeover to look like a woman. Donned in a pretty red lehenga with proper makeup, he wore a wig and covered his face with a veil to trick the bride’s family.

When he arrived at the girl’s house and tried to meet her, the family members of the bride started suspecting his behaviour and questioned him. On being caught, he tried to run away but the family chased and got hold of him.

Meanwhile, other family members present at the scene started making videos of him. The boy kept hiding his face with the veil and begged to leave him. However, later with the help of his friends, he managed to escape from the place.

Originally shared on June 2022, the video of the incident has resurfaced on social media once again. Take a look:

Shared on Instagram by Memewalanews, the video has garnered more than 24k views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “sache pyar ki takat jo mujra krwa gyi lounde se” and another person wrote, “Bhai mere Bhadohi me bhi kalakaro ki kami thodi na hai.”

“Bhai Maan gaya, ishq acche accho ko nikamma bana deta hai” wrote a third person.

