Youth catches traffic cops riding scooty with broken number plate, Watch

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a young man from Wagle Estate, Thane, was left stunned when he spotted the same traffic cops who had just fined him for not wearing a helmet, riding a scooty with a broken number plate. Minutes earlier, the 25-year-old had been slapped with a Rs. 1,000 fine for flouting helmet rules.

Eyewitnesses claim the cops were riding the scooty without any helmets, and to make matters worse, the vehicle’s number plate was damaged, making it difficult to read. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are questioning the double standards of the traffic police.

“I was fined for not wearing a helmet, but the cops were riding without one and had a broken number plate. It’s clear they’re above the law,” the young man said, visibly upset.

The video has grabbed a huge 32.4 k views within one hour of getting posted to X platform by popular X handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/RLHbuNio3n — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 28, 2025