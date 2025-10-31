Youth arrested for viral picture with Leopard, turns out AI prank

Advertisement

A youth from Lucknow was arrested for sharing social media posts with a leopard roaming freely across the city. This created a panic among the locals who checked their CCTV footages to spot the leopard.

The forest department soon launched an inquiry to trace the leopard. As the closely observed the footage, they were shocked to identify that the video is fabricated and is AI-generated.

A youth has been arrested for editing and circulating the videos with the leopard. The officials then confirmed that no leopard was spotted and the video is AI-generated.

The youth had posted the videos with the caption, “Spotted near my house.” The netizens were quick to respond and issued a flurry of comments.

One user wrote, “The government should frame a policy that any AI-generated audio, video or image should be labelled with a disclaimer indicating that it’s AI-generated or assisted. This will prevent much confusion and misinformation.”

Another user wrote, “AI can generate images, but it can’t generate bail money. Maybe use those skills to build an income stream instead of a police record.”

Several users have condemned the act and hailed the forest department and police for thier swift action.