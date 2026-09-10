Your next mehendi artist could be a machine — but there’s a catch

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Visualize the scene of getting mehendi done for a wedding – now replace the artist with a machine applying it in seconds.

The image will be almost identical to a viral video posted on X by RPG Group Chairman, Harsh Goenka.

The video in question depicts a machine making what appears to be a very intricate mehendi design directly onto a person’s hand at an unbelievable pace.

Goenka’s post read, “Some more jobs gone,” and did not specify any other details related to the machine shown in the video and its use at a particular venue.

Immediately upon being posted, there was heated debate amongst X users about machines taking over jobs previously dominated by human skill and artistry.

A few people on the platform said that although such technology is available, they still preferred having their mehendi done by a human and were willing to forgo the speed of the machine to interact with the mehendi artist while the artist made the design on their hand.

To others, however, Goenka had struck a chord. “So when it becomes capable of doing what once needed specialists, what happens to lives and livelihoods?” someone else demanded.

But there’s a second twist.

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Not all the users are buying it, however. Some are convinced that the video has been doctored to show AI capability because of what they point out as machine’s inconsistent movements and anomalies.

The report had no independent verification of the footage’s authenticity when it was posted.

The machines may or may not be the future of mehendi art, but the video has surely prompted a very real conversation between people.

“Can a machine really substitute human touch – for art? “.

Watch the video here:

Some more jobs gone 🙈 pic.twitter.com/jKiUzB8gOA — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 9, 2026