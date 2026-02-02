Young man bitten by dog starts barking, walking on all fours in Gujarat

Advertisement

Gujarat: A 27-year-old young man who was reportedly bitten by a dog three months ago,has developed symptoms of rabies and was admitted to Palanpur Civil Trauma Centre at around 3 am.

It is reportedly said that the man began barking, walking on all fours and also acted aggressively after being bitten by a dog in Nalasar village, Banaskantha of Gujarat. His behaviour created a lot of panic among the people present at the spot and others who got to know about the incident.

The victim is a labourer and also has three kids, he neglected medical treatment when he was bitten by the dog which resulted in rabies infection.

Eye witnesses claimed that he even attacked his wife and fastly ran towards his home as his symptoms worsened. Later he was tied with a ropes and was then brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

Moreover, during the treatment his condition traumatised other patients present nearby as he began shouting and screaming loudly and bit the metal bed frame.

The infected man is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with him being tied to the bed and is being given IV fluids, his blood samples were also collected to check real cause behind such feral behaviour.

